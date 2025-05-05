The Memphis Grizzlies didn't have the ending to their season they were looking for following their first-round exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, with each new season is an opportunity to come back stronger and that's exactly what franchise star Ja Morant will be looking to do in the upcoming season. Until then, we'll see his signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers release once again with the Nike Ja 3 already on the way.

Ja Morant has been signed to Nike since 2019 upon his entry as a top-level draft pick to the NBA. Since his arrival, he's been one of the most electric players in the game today and is paving his way as one of the best young point guards in the league. The success of his debut Nike Ja 1 sneakers came as no surprise and he's been able to follow the success with his latest Nike Ja 2.

While the upcoming Nike Ja 3 has already been revealed, Nike will continue to release their remaining stock of colorways for the Nike Ja 2. The Ja 2 will see upcoming releases like the “Kool-Aid” pack and a recently dropped “Murray State” colorway to go along with this second iteration of the “Scratch” theme.

Nike Ja 2 “Scratch”

Coming Soon: Nike Ja 2 NRG NY “Scratch” 💰 $130

Previously released on May 1, 2025 in a teal colorway, the “Scratch” theme will return to yet another Ja 2 in a Green Strike/Hyper Pink-Black-Barely Volt color code. Much like their predecessor, the shoes will feature claw marks throughout the upper, reminiscent of Morant's killer instinct and athleticism. The shoe is draped in a loud, eye-catching green and contrasted by Hyper Pink.

The shoes are based in a light hued midsole with Morant's personal logo in pink along the tongue. The shoes also feature “12 AM” stitched on the back heel tabs as a constant reminder of Morant's relentless work ethic.

The Nike Ja 2 “Scratch” will become available June 13, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes are listed as NRG, which will make them a more exclusive pair with limited drops throughout Nike platforms.

