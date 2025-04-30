As Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies regroup from a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's near-perfect Oklahoma City Thunder, EVP Zach Kleiman faces a pivotal offseason to elevate the franchise from perennial playoff hopeful to bona fide championship contender. With a young core led by Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the offseason roster-building challenge is clear: Dream bigger. Firing Taylor Jenkins was just the first step. Next up is a summer revamp that could make or break many careers, especially Morant, Jackson Jr., and Kleiman's.

Fans should not expect the status quo to start next season. Zach Kleiman, the NBA’s youngest-ever Executive of the Year winner, has built his reputation on bold moves. From trading franchise icon Mike Conley Jr. in 2019 to drafting Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., his vision has transformed the Grizzlies into a 56-win team. However, after early playoff exits, including this year’s sweep, injuries, and unfortunate suspensions, the roster’s limitations are evident.

“I don't think we can look back at this series and this season and say, ‘Oh, we're close,' ” Kleiman said. “No, we're not close. There's a lot of work to be done.”

Fixing that is literally the job description and it goes well past a decision on Tuomas Iisalo's interim head coaching tag.

Kleiman has “not made any decisions on the coaching front at this point,” and a full search will be conducted before Iisalo's fate is determined. However, the Grizzlies did give the Finnish international a leg up on the competition with the late-season promotion. It also helps Iisalo's case that this locker room did not quit in a Game 4 loss. Elevating Zach Edey's role is another notch in the 42-year-old NBA first timer's cap.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies ranked second in scoring during the regular season but faltered against elite competition. Memphis went 2-12 against the Western Conference's Play-In or better foes to finish out the season, NBA Playoffs included. Taylor Jenkins and Tuomas Iisalo have to own that statline and the slide down the standings.

The duo of Morant and Jackson (a two-time All-Star and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year) is dynamic enough to contend for a top-six seed yet another All-Star may be needed to keep up with the top-seeded Thunder for years to come. Well, that an a more experienced, well-respected head coach. Watch for that bombshell to drop well before the NBA Draft Lottery, whichever way it goes.

When it comes to reading roster-related tea leaves, exit interviews were telling in what was not said. Kleiman, who did not mention Desmond Bane much, has an opportunity to leverage expendable assets to acquire another proven All-Star. It's the only true pathway to contention for a small-market team looking to prop up a championship window. Desmond Bane’s $36.7 million contract and scoring pedigree could attract teams seeking backcourt firepower, while GG Jackson’s youth and potential may entice rebuilders at $2.2 million.

Adding Brandon Clarke ($12.5m) and John Konchar ($6.2m) to a deal gives the Grizzlies over $56 million to reshape the roster in some form or fashion. With that kind of financial firepower and some draft picks, expect fireworks from the front office. Everyone in Memphis is on notice after this season's fall from grace. Going big before going home (or to the NBA Finals) is the only way this front office knows how to operate, even when considering the last trade deadline.

Kleiman's 2019 overhaul, including seven trades to accumulate picks and cap space, laid the groundwork for an earlier-than-expected run from a young Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Now, the front office has to figure out how to best maximize their futures. Fans might not understand the plan but they can at least credit Kleiman for being consistent in the messaging over the years.

“We have this group now that we think is genuinely special (and) it’s on me, it’s on us to continue to grow this group, to continue to build,” Zach Kleiman said after Morant's rookie season. “The North Star continues to be competing to win championships over time. That’s what we’re driven by. That’s what we’re going to continue to operate by. We’re going to relentlessly pursue championships here in Memphis, and that’s going to continue to drive us.”

This summer, that vision must translate into some all-in championship-level transactions, even if it means parting with familiar faces to chase greatness. Will the Grizzlies go all-in for one more All-Star or look to alleviate some burdens by adding depth? It all depends on how big the organization can dream before Kleiman is on the hot seat. A failure to pass this test might also lead to Ja Morant looking for an exit.