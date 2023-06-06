With the FIBA World Cup tournament just two months away, Team USA's roster is now beginning to take shape. Several stars have already committed to join the squad for the prestigious summer tournament, including the likes of Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, and Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers. The latest addition to the growing list comes in the form of Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson, who himself has reportedly also committed to the squad.

According to ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson has given his word to the national squad that he will take part in the upcoming international tournament. This is an undeniably massive boost for Team USA, particularly on the defensive end. After all, this is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year we're talking about here, and one could argue that JJJ is currently the best defender on the entire planet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Team USA will have no shortage of firepower with the likes of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton also set to join the lineup. Coach Steve Kerr isn't taking defense for granted, though, with Mikal Bridges and Bobby Portis also signing up for this summer's tournament. With Jaren Jackson Jr on board, however, this squad has just gotten their defensive anchor locked in.

The FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines, with the tournament set to tip off on August 25th. Team USA has been drawn in Group C along with Jordan, New Zealand, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece.