ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

If the Miami Heat decide to move Jimmy Butler before the 2025 NBA trade deadline, a new betting favorite has emerged to acquire him. The Brooklyn Nets are now the leaders to trade for the star forward with a slight edge over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Butler is lined at +250 to be traded to the Brooklyn on Bovada Sportsbook, a popular site known for their niche markets. The Lakers are right behind them at +350 with the Clippers a distant third at +500.

Expand Tweet

While the Heat have shown little interest in potentially trading their 35-year-old star, rumors have circled around the league that Miami would entertain the market. Butler is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year after failing to come to an agreement with the Heat on an extension.

Since joining Miami in 2019 on a sign-and-trade deal, Butler has led Miami to two shocking NBA Finals appearances. He has twice been an All-Star as a member of the Heat and was once honored with an All-NBA selection.

Despite their mutual success, earlier reports have stated that Butler would seek a new team if he does not get offered a maximum contract extension from the Heat in the offseason. Once the summer ended without an extension, Butler entered his 14th year in the league on a contract year.

What could the Nets offer the Heat to trade for Jimmy Butler?

If the Nets wish to acquire another star like Butler to aid their current transition state, they would likely need to give up at least one of their assets. At his current age, Butler is likely no longer in the conversation as an elite player in the league but still would require a moderately sized package to obtain.

Brooklyn's highest-paid player, Ben Simmons, is an obvious trade candidate and one that would theoretically be a match for Butler. The two did not exactly get along when they were both members of the Philadelphia 76ers. The primary obstacle in that venture would be Simmons' $40 million per year contract that Miami would unlikely be willing to take on.

However, with an astonishing four first-round picks in the 2025 Draft, the Nets could certainly spare one of them for Butler. That would leave them with three first-rounders in June, which would still be the most in the league. Offering a first-rounder on top of a veteran — such as Dennis Schroder or Dorian Finney-Smith — and an expendable young player — such as Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford or Cam Thomas — might be the most realistic path for both sides.