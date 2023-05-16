Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

What is going to happen with Ja Morant? The Memphis Grizzlies star is in trouble once again after flashing a handgun during an Instagram livestream. Already, Morant has been suspended from attending team activities for the time being. A suspension from the league is inevitable. The question is… how long will this suspension for Ja Morant be? JJ Redick weighs in on First Take (video via ClutchPoints).

JJ Redick on Ja Morant’s suspension: “I do think a 25-game suspension for this is too severe… I would generally start at probably doubling up with the suspension that has already been which was 8 games.”

The baseline for a Ja Morant suspension will undoubtedly be the eight-game suspension he was already given. After all, this is the second time he’s done this infraction. There’s talk of the Grizzlies star potentially being suspended for a long time (even a year!). Some people call it harsh, some people feel like Morant deserves such a suspension.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless, Morant should be suspended by the league. It’s not about the legality of owning a gun, it’s more about setting a bad example. Waving a gun haphazardly in a moving vehicle is not a good luck. Plus, the Grizzlies star has been suspended before for a nearly similar incident. Repeating that same mistake shows a lack of understanding on his part.

After being eliminated in humiliating fashion in Round 1, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are experiencing some serious turbulence. Can this young group of players ride out this rough patch and survive? Or will they crumble under the pressure?