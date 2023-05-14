Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Ja Morant got himself into trouble this morning when an IG Live clip of him showing off a gun went viral. The Memphis Grizzlies star was already suspended by the team for a similar incident two months ago. A few hours after the video went viral, the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant would be suspended indefinitely, per their PR team.

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/XXLjr6QtlG — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant went viral again earlier this morning after appearing on an IG Live of his friend. It seemed innocuous at first glance, with the Grizzlies star just vibing with his friends. However, in the middle of the Live, Morant appeared to pull out a gun and wave it around. The camera then suddenly turned and twisted away from the star, but it was too late.

This is now the second time that Morant has shown a gun during an Instagram Live session. The first one happened two months ago, when the Grizzlies star flashed a handgun while partying in a Denver nightclub. Morant was suspended eight games for that infraction. Fans hoped that he would’ve learned his lesson and be more careful with guns and social media, especially with the financial repercussions. Alas, that’s not the case.

The Grizzlies will now look and see if a suspension extending to the start of the 2023-24 season would be the best option for Morant. Possessing guns is not illegal at all. However, considering Morant’s history with guns… and his other off-court issues, showcasing a gun that haphazardly isn’t a good look. As of the time of writing, Morant has not commented on this incident.