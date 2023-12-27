Marcus Smart explains how Grizzlies pulled off comeback win

As expected, the Memphis Grizzlies have been a completely different team since Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension. Now, they should be even better with Marcus Smart back in the fold. The early results appear to support that assumption.

Memphis roared back from a 15-point deficit and outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans in a wacky game to earn a 116-115 overtime victory. It was the second time in a week that the Grizzlies stunned the Pels at the end, with the first occurring in Morant's triumphant return. Smart provided some heroics himself this time, in what was his first taste of action since he sprained his foot on Nov. 14 versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year did not have a big night offensively, scoring 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, but he did drain two crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help ignite Memphis' offense. Furthermore, he did the things that define his brand of high-energy basketball. Smart tallied five steals and took a game-clinching charge from Zion Williamson in OT.

Afterwards, the veteran guard spoke about the toughness of this squad, who continues to build momentum after a horrid start. “We got some great players here with a great mindset,” Marcus Smart said, per the team.

The Grizzlies (10-19) are in 13th place in the West and are still four-and-a-half games out of the NBA Play-In Tournament, but there is a long way to go. And they are meshing well right now. Although the schedule ramps up in the next several days- play the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings- this group can compete with anyone when at full strength.

If Memphis can ride out this winning streak a bit longer, the rest of the conference will have to be on alert.