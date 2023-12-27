From one great guard to another, Ja Morant gets another record.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a tear since Ja Morant came back. Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane had a hard time catching wins before his return but their fears have been thrown out the window. A superstar is back and he has been creating works of art in the stat sheet in the past four games. So much so that his latest performance against the New Orleans Pelicans netted him a record that only Oscar Robertson has touched.

Ja Morant had another game where he recorded 20+ points along with 7+ assists. This masterful performance against the Pelicans made him only the second player in a four-game season-starting winning stretch to notch that stat line. The only other person to have accomplished it was the great Oscar Robertson, per OptaSTATS.

All it took were some high-flying plays and other Grizzlies players to step up in the clutch. Morant erupted for 31 points to lead all scorers while dropping seven dimes and grabbing five boards. Desmond Bane followed it up with 27 points and seven assists of his own. A 19-point and 10-rebound double-double was also the contribution of Jaren Jackson Jr.

All of which was just enough to pull off a win at the Smoothie King Center. The Grizzlies scored just one more point over the Pelicans to give them the 115-116 victory. However, a lot still has to be done for them to break even with 19 losses for the season. Will the Grizzlies' hot streak continue with this amount of momentum at their disposal?