Marcus Smart's capability to lead the Grizzlies on the court might be limited after Taylor Jenkins saw him go down vs. LeBron James' Lakers.

There was a lot of action that went down in the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. But, none of them seemed to be more important than Marcus Smart going down in the middle of their clash against the LeBron James-led squad. Taylor Jenkins knows that this will be a huge blow along with the absence of Luke Kennard. The team still does not have key players like Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke. He unveiled his update on the injuries after their loss, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

Taylor Jenkins claimed that the Grizzlies will have Marcus Smart re-evaluated. This was after he went down against the Lakers due to a left ankle injury, Luke Kennard, on the other hand, was experiencing some level of soreness which prompted the Grizzlies to err on the side of caution and prevent him from playing.

Smart only played a total of eight minutes which was huge for LeBron James and his squad. He still put up three points along with a rebound and a dime. But, his absence allowed the Lakers to crack open the perimeter. It had gotten to the point where the opponents would have only needed one three to break their franchise's three-point record. Their opponents might employ the same strategy such that they slide further down the standings,

The injury bug does not seem to be leaving the Grizzlies alone which could spell their downfall this season. Will they be able to turn things around despite these crucial absences?