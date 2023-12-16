Dillon Brooks got a nice welcome back from the Grizzlies.

When Dillon Brooks left the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason and signed as a free agent with the Houston Rockets, everything wasn't so smooth. Brooks wasn't too thrilled about the perception of him being a scapegoat for what went wrong with the Grizzlies season last year. Dillon Brooks returned as an opponent for the first time on Friday and in a somewhat surprising move, the Grizzlies honored him with a tribute video.

Grizzlies welcome Dillon Brooks back to Memphis with a tribute video 💙pic.twitter.com/TuepgTkzEb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 16, 2023

The tribute video from the Grizzlies brought out an emotional response from Dillon Brooks and he was given an ovation from the Grizzlies home crowd. It was a nice way to show respect to a player who was an integral part of the Grizzlies success the past couple of years. It was also a good way to smooth over any lingering hard feelings.

Dillon Brooks was originally drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but had his rights traded to the Grizzlies. He played for the Grizzlies for the first six seasons of his career before signing with the Rockets this past offseason. Brooks was named to the All-Defensive Second Team last year.

This season as a member of the Rockets, Brooks has suited up in 21 games as a full-time starter playing 31 minutes per game. He's been averaging 13.2 point per game, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Brooks' field goal and three point percentages are career-highs. Most importantly though is he's helped bring a veteran presence and leadership to a young team that needed locker room direction.