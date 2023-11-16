Rockets forward Dillon Brooks speaks openly about the relationship with his former team in the Grizzlies before they split ways.

There's no doubt that the way the relationship between Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and his former team Memphis Grizzlies was less than ideal. Brooks spoke openly about his time last season with the Grizzlies and how it wasn't exactly how he planned it to be in an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

“It wasn’t what I wanted,” Brooks said. “The whole season was not what I wanted. I feel like we did better when I was a focal point in that organization. They chose a different route. But I’m happy that through all the bulls— I was able to get what I always deserved.”

As Brooks mentioned, he believes the team flowed better when he was the “focal point” of the team. However, the Grizzlies thought differently as they made it clear that they didn't want Books to return to the team. In comes the Houston Rockets who signed the excellent defender to a four-year, $86 million contract in July.

Brooks thought he was the “scapegoat”

Brooks sees the move to cut him loose as labeling him the “scapegoat.” According to The Athletic, it wasn't a negotiation, Memphis didn't want him back “under any circumstance.”

“What I didn’t like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I’m the scapegoat of it all,” Brooks said. “That’s what I didn’t appreciate. And then ultimately they’ll come to me on the low, as men, one on one and tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down.”

Now with his new deal in Houston, he's looking to bring his “swagger” and ignite the flame of a team that is supposedly in its rebuilding stage. However, the Rockets are having a great start to the season as they're currently 6-3.

“[The Grizzlies] relished the way I played because it made everybody play harder, play better, play with a certain swagger,” Brooks said. “That’s what I’m going to bring in this team. That’s how we’re going to play.”

The Rockets are in a good spot with the fourth seed in the Western Conference so far, but it's still very early in the season. Their next game will be against the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night as a part of the NBA In-season Tournament. They're 1-0 in group play after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 10.