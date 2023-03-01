The Los Angeles Lakers were already reeling, entering their Tuesday night contest against the Memphis Grizzlies without LeBron James due to a foot injury. But Jaren Jackson Jr. sure does not feel pity for Anthony Davis and company after a resounding slam that tore the roof off an exuberant FedExForum.

With the Grizzlies up by 12 on the Lakers following a strong 47-point third quarter effort, Jackson intercepted a Dennis Schroder lob intended for Davis. After handing it off to his point guard Tyus Jones, Jones found a cutting John Konchar for a floater in transition. Konchar ended up clanking his floater off the back iron. But it only served to set up Jackson’s detonation at the rim.

Trailing the play, Jaren Jackson Jr., at full extension, nabbed the ball with his left hand and threw the ball into the rim right over an unsuspecting Anthony Davis. In the aftermath of the play, Jackson ended up looking like he went over Davis for a piggyback ride.

JAREN JACKSON JR. DESTROYED ANTHONY DAVIS 😱pic.twitter.com/jZ7Rd54Nmf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 1, 2023

The Grizzlies ended up sealing the deal, 121-109, behind Ja Morant’s 39-point triple double. But it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who stole the show with a nasty jam that sparked euphoria among Grizzlies fans on Twitter.

JJJ just baptized AD omg — 3️⃣ (@pax_mans) March 1, 2023

Naw why Jaren Jackson do that to AD? — Uncle Goddaddy Coco (@Just_Cardo) March 1, 2023

Lord have mercy, Jaren 😭

AD has already been through too much, mans has a family 😭 https://t.co/ibjLdHrm4y — JC’s DRIP (@TakeNoteJayy) March 1, 2023

While some celebrated JJJ’s thunderous putback over AD, Lakers fans quickly pointed out that the referees should have called Jackson for an over the back foul especially after he extended his arm towards Davis’ face as he went up for the board.

Jaren Jackson Jr.hits AD in the face then uses AD to push him up for the dunk 😂 no call or over the back called refs blind smh — ʙʀᴏɴ 🐐 (@iamchrixtian10) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, some joked that Anthony Davis could be out for a few games after this one due to injury following Jaren Jackson Jr.’s ferocious slam over him.