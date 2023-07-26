The Memphis Grizzlies are not budging on Seton Hall's subpoena regarding the scouting materials the NBA squad used for point guard Myles Powell.

On Wednesday, as reported by Sportico's Daniel Libit, the Grizzlies filed a motion to quash the subpoena Seton Hall gave to them to “protect its business interests and confidential trade secrets.”

Earlier this month, Seton Hall filed subpoenas asking all the NBA teams to give them copies of the scouting reports for Powell amid his ongoing legal battle against his alma mater.

Powell sued the school, the Pirates' head coach Kevin Willard, and the university's director for sports medicine Tony Testa for negligence as they allegedly had him play through a torn meniscus during his senior year. Powell, who went undrafted in 2020 despite his stellar career at Seton Hall, believes that he could have even been selected early in the 2020 NBA Draft if the school officials properly addressed his knee injury.

Powell eventually got to play regular-season basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season. The following season, he signed up with the Bay Area Dragons for the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner's Cup, where they finished second, and the East Asia Super League, where they ended up third. He joined the Houston Rockets for their 2023 NBA Summer League campaign.

To this point, only Memphis has made known its intent to not adhere to Seton Hall's subpoena, saying, “There exists no good reason to draw Memphis Basketball into a dispute between Seton Hall and a former NCAA basketball player that involves secret text messages, under-the-table pain narcotic administration, and failure to properly diagnose an injury.”