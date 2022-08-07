‘Memphis is going to get their reality check’: Ja Morant, Grizzlies plaster Draymond Green slander in weight room

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to end their beef with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors any time soon. In fact, they continue to be fueled by their budding rivalry as they gear up for the 2022-23 season.

That much is clear after the Grizzlies plastered Green’s slander to remind themselves of what the Warriors forward said about their team. In a photo that is now going viral, Memphis apparently used Dray’s quote saying “Memphis is going to get their reality check” and put it in their weight room so everyone can see it.

"Memphis is going to get their reality check" – Draymond Green Grizzlies have Draymond quoted in their weight room 👀 (via tripj/TT) pic.twitter.com/JAE8jPta20 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

For those not in the know, Draymond Green made the comments in a recent collaboration with JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. He shared how “oblivious” the Grizzlies were last season after exceeding expectations, but now that there will be expectations on them to always win games, they are due for a harsh reality check that winning at the highest level isn’t as easy as it seems.

“And so I think now, they’re going to get their reality check. And it’s not that they will still be able to win. They may still be able to win, but they’re going to realize how much harder it is for them to win. And now because they’re talking the way they’re talking, they better lose that oblivion, because they better understand these moments now are huge,” Green said at the time.

Props to the Grizzlies, though. Not only are they keeping the rivalry and beef with the Warriors alive, but they are also utilizing it to fuel Ja Morant and co. as if they need any more motivation. Furthermore, they chose the best spot to plaster that Draymond slander of the team.

If that doesn’t push the Grizzlies players to work out more, we don’t know what will.

It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies can walk the talk against the Warriors when they meet in 2022-23, but one thing is certain, their match-up will be an intense and highly physical one–perhaps filled with plenty of dancing and tons of trash-talking.