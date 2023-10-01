The NBA season is about to begin! Training camp is in a few weeks, and teams are gearing up to prepare for another grueling season of basketball. Around this time, teams start to make cuts to trim down their rosters. The Memphis Grizzlies just did that, cutting a couple of players to make room for a former Golden State Warriors standout. (per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and Michael Scotto)

“The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Josh Christopher and Isaiah Todd.”

“The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract, agent Keith Kreiter of Edge Sports told

@hoopshype. Mulder was a Rising Stars selection for the World Team in 2021 while playing for the Golden State Warriors.”

Christopher was acquired by the Grizzlies as part of the trade that sent Dillon Brooks to the Houston Rockets. The former first-round pick averaged nearly seven points per game in two seasons in Houston. Meanwhile, Todd was part of a largely forgotten trade with the Suns in which Phoenix acquired three second-round picks and pick swaps for Todd.

Mychal Mulder might be best known for his time with the Warriors. He was part of the 2021 team that was eliminated in the Play-In Stage by the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, Mulder has bounced between teams to minimal success. He's hoping to be a part of a Grizzlies team looking for a championship next season.

After what can only be described as a disappointing seaso, the Grizzlies are looking to bounce back in 2023. Can Memphis finally put together the pieces for a championship run?