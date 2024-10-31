The Memphis Grizzlies are slipping up on the court but the front office has been proactive with the roster well before any NBA landscape-altering trades are made. First, it was Jay Huff’s hilarious four-year deal to open up a two-way roster spot before playing the Chicago Bulls (October 28). Then the Grizzlies signed Colin Castleton to a two-way contract just hours before tipping off against the Brooklyn Nets (October 30).

Castleton filled a two-way spot with the Los Angeles Lakers last season after going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 24-year-old also made 16 appearances during the NBA regular season and averaged 1.5 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.7 minutes. However, Castleton was waived by the Lakers on October 19.

The six-foot-eleven big man featured in 24 games (23 starts) with the South Bay Lakers last season. He averaged 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and a steal (28.8 minutes) while shooting 57.4% from the field. Castleton can lay claim to being a double-double (14) machine at the NBA’s lower level. The next step is showing an ability to fill in for Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, and Huff when needed.

Grizzlies get flexibility with two-way deal

The Grizzlies now have the entire 15-man NBA roster and three two-way roster spots filled. Colin Castleton will spend most of his time with the Memphis Hustle once the G-League starts if the Grizzlies are healthy. The team’s two small two-way guards, Yuki Kawamura and Cam Spencer, should have plenty of defensive help at the G-League level. Castleton was named to the 2022-23 All-SEC Defensive Team after leading the SEC and ranking third nationally in blocks per game (3.0 BPG).

Memphis has a $1.8 million cushion under the luxury tax line to maneuver going into the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. A package of the oldest, most expensive players could bring in a well-established playoff contributor while still avoiding the first apron or a tax bill. Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, and Jon Konchar would all be positive value contracts on the market as well.

Taking a chance on two garbage-minute guards behind Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr. gives the organization some developmental balance. Getting ahead of the market for serviceable big men is just good business for the Grizzlies considering each Edey’s historically bad start. Now the front office has plenty of flexibility and fill-in talent moving forward.