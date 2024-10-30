The Memphis Grizzlies are being challenged to start the 2024-25 NBA season but the front office made a quick decision regarding the roster. The organization treated Jay Huff to a contract upgrade, going from a two-way to a full four-year NBA contract. Ja Morant’s ‘slippage’ comment about the Grizzlies showed serious concern for the defense. A quip about sliding Huff the bill to cover the next team dinner elicited a different vibe.

Huff had to wiggle out of a wild steakhouse trip somehow, as explained to The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill.

“I’ll rent the car,” Huff joked. “I’ll take it to the McDonald’s drive-thru and I’ll look back at the guys and say, ‘What do you want?'”

The Grizzlies just want Huff to keep helping out the bench units until Zach Edey is ready for a bigger role. Memphis is already getting more than its money’s worth from the 27-year-old. The Virginia alum seems to have found a home after stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets.

Huff was all smiles when asked about the achievement despite being in the losing locker room.

“It’s been really great,” Huff said. “I just told (my wife) I’m enjoying going to work every day. I know that’s not always the case. It’s just really great to be able to know I’ll be somewhere for a little while…God has put me where he wanted me to be. Everywhere I’ve been, we’ve kind of realized I was there for a reason, and it may not have been basketball-related.”

Grizzlies roster runs deep with Jay Huff

Jay Huff has been just what the doctor ordered to help fill out the Grizzlies big man rotations. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the NBA All-Defense dynamo. Rookie Zach Edey is a basketball curiosity with a first-round investment tag. Brandon Clarke has settled comfortably into a depth piece for Taylor Jenkins. Huff has been stepping up and showing out at every opportunity.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks over 19 minutes over three games from Huff, who is shooting over 55% from three-point range. Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey gets the attention but Jenkins rolled with Huff in the fourth quarter of a close home loss to the Chicago Bulls.

“I like what Jay has done in big moments in the fourth quarter,” Jenkins said. “I was rolling with what I’ve been seeing the first couple of games. The floor spacing, ball movement, quick decisions, and playing on the perimeter. Zach is getting better and he will get opportunities for sure but (the Bulls) were playing small. They were playing fast out there. I just wanted to have some different lineups.”