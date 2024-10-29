Coach Taylor Jenkins is challenging the Memphis Grizzlies to get serious amid a lackluster 2-2 start to the season. Lackluster rebounding and ‘atrocious' defensive focus from the Grizzlies have led to multiple 20-point leads being squandered. Fans leaving the FedEx Forum are grumbling as loudly as they yell for Yuki Kawamura, and far more often. The players are admitting the standard is not quite what is usually expected from an organization known for a Grit and Grind basketball product.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the defensive aces. Offensive juggernaut Ja Morant was upbeat talking about defense after the season's home-opening win over the Orlando Magic. The All-Star emphasized the importance of elite defense in the Grizzlies' quest for success this season when talking to ClutchPoints.

“(Playing elite defense) is going to be big time for us,” Morant stated. “Defense obviously wins games. We have a little slippage for a bit too long, especially in the third quarter. We've just got to be better at that.”

However, Morant cannot save the Grizzlies' season alone. Jenkins needed a boost from the supporting cast not seen in a 126-123 home loss against the Chicago Bulls. Jenkins opened the postgame press conference by telling reporters exactly how the coaching staff feels about the current effort levels.

“Terrible defense. Give the Bulls a lot of credit. They put us on our heels. We were atrocious defensively, and they took advantage,” Jenkins raged. “We didn’t give one lick about defense and that’s a problem for us right now.”

Bane and Jackson Jr. will have to step up if Morant is forced to miss a few more games.

Desmond Bane doing best to boost Grizzlies

Desmond Bane had the last shot against the Bulls but it was one of a few that did not ripple the nets. The 26-year-old had 30 points (11-19 FGA, 6-10 3PA, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes but the Grizzlies still fell short. Morant, Bane, and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. are still trying to the Grizzlies rookies drilled in the basics of winning basketball.

Bane broke it down for ClutchPoints.

“The way we are trying to play, and we are trying to play fast, so the best way to do that is to get stops,” Bane replied. “If we (gets stops) we can get out and run, we can get those long kickouts. That's how we can build one of the best defenses in the league.”

Jackson Jr. is just trying to play consistently while All-Defensive Team teammate Marcus Smart works back into shape. Jenkins does not plan on rushing that process though. The Grizzlies have a few prospects who are handling some early regular-season responsibilities.

“We’re trying to build (Jackson Jr. and Smart) back up with the pace we’re playing at, giving them short spurts. Credits to (Scotty Pippen Jr.) and (Jake LaRavia). I think they played really well, they got the opportunities,” Jenkins explained. “Part of this is how we are mapping to build back Jaren after a couple of weeks off and to give Marcus game reps.”