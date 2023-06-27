The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly exercised Xavier Tillman Sr.'s contract option, per Grizzlies PR on Twitter. This isn't a move that will draw much attention, but it also shouldn't be overlooked. Tillman is a steady role player who will help Memphis next season.

Tillman, 24, is coming off his best season in the NBA. He's now played three seasons in the league, all coming with the Grizzlies. Tillman averaged 7.0 points per game on 61.4 percent field goal shooting during the 2022-23 campaign. He added five rebounds and one steal per contest. Overall, Tillman averaged a career-high 19.3 minutes per game as well, clearing carving out a more important role with the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies' overall roster

Memphis' depth will prove to be especially important next year amid Ja Morant's 25-game suspension to open the season. The Grizzlies' entire roster will need to step up with their best player set to miss a significant portion of the year.

Fortunately for Memphis, they feature a decent amount of depth with role players like Xavier Tillman Sr. on the roster. Of course, they still have star-power as well.

Winning the Western Conference will not be easy in 2023-24. The Phoenix Suns, despite their depth concerns, now feature a talented big three while the Denver Nuggets will try to defend their NBA championship. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and others will also pose a threat.

It will be interesting to see what other moves the Grizzlies make during the offseason. Their performance in free agency and on the trade market will go a long way in determining how they fare during the 2023-24 season.