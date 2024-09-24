The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they will retire Tony Allen’s No. 9 jersey on March 15, following their game against the Miami Heat at the FedExForum. Allen, known as the “Grindfather,” will become the third player in franchise history to receive this honor, joining former teammates Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol. Randolph’s No. 50 was retired in December 2021, and Gasol’s No. 33 was retired in April 2024.

Tony Allen’s arrival in Memphis in 2010 marked a turning point for the Grizzlies. After signing as a free agent, Allen helped establish the team’s signature “Grit and Grind” identity, known for its emphasis on defense and physical play. His relentless energy and defensive prowess made an immediate impact, helping Memphis secure its first-ever playoff series win in 2011 and leading the team to seven consecutive postseason appearances from 2010 to 2017.

Allen was a key figure in the Grizzlies' run to the Western Conference Finals in 2013, a landmark achievement for the franchise. During his tenure, Memphis consistently ranked among the top defensive teams in the league, finishing in the top 10 in points allowed in six of Allen’s seven seasons. The 2012-13 season was particularly notable, as the Grizzlies set a franchise record with 56 wins and led the NBA in fewest points allowed per game, holding opponents to just 89.3 points.

Grizzlies set to retire Tony Allen's No. 9 jersey following game against the Heat

Widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, Allen earned six NBA All-Defensive Team selections during his time with the Grizzlies. This included three First Team honors in 2011-12, 2012-13, and 2014-15, as well as three Second Team nods. His intensity on defense helped shape Memphis into one of the league’s most feared teams, with his contributions going beyond the stat sheet.

In addition to his defensive accolades, Allen’s individual numbers place him among the franchise’s all-time greats. He ranks second in Grizzlies history in career steals, amassing 762 during his time in Memphis. He also ranks in the top 10 in several other categories, including games played (462), offensive rebounds (741), and blocks (217), further cementing his legacy within the organization.

Tony Allen’s jersey retirement underscores his profound influence on the team and the city of Memphis. His energy and commitment to the game made him a fan favorite, and his leadership was instrumental in guiding the Grizzlies to the most successful stretch in franchise history.

The jersey retirement ceremony on March 15 will provide fans with an opportunity to celebrate Allen’s contributions and honor his place as one of the cornerstones of the Grizzlies' rise to prominence in the NBA.