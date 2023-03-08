Ja Morant has been cleared from potential charges over his IG live gun incident, but that doesn’t mean he’s returning to the Memphis Grizzlies any time soon.

According to the latest update, Morant is expected to be out for at least the next four games as he continues his “healing process” over the tumultuous last few days, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2023

Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely after an incident in which he was seen showing off a gun during an Instagram Live. The Colorado Police even investigated the matter, though he was not charged due to the lack of evidence.

The Grizzlies initially suspended Morant for two games, but head coach Taylor Jenkins emphasized recently that it’s only the minimum amount of games their superstar would miss and that he’d be out indefinitely. The team is taking it day by day to assess his situation. Jenkins even noted on Tuesday before their meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers that he finds it “disrespectful” to have a timetable for Morant’s return since his healing from the situation doesn’t happen overnight.

It is also worth noting that Woj pointed how the upcoming four-game absence of Morant is also not definite. That means his absence could be extended depending on the team.

For now, Grizzlies fans can only wait, stay patient and hope for the best about Morant’s situation. Hopefully, he learns from his mistakes and takes the time away from the spotlight to reflect on his actions.