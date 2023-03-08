Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant will not be charged with a crime for his IG Live gun incident, per Shams Charania. The Glendale, Colorado police closed the investigation and released a statement on the matter.

Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” Full release: pic.twitter.com/Ng0uYdoLpp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

Ja Morant previously shared an Instagram Live video that saw him holding a gun in a nightclub following a Grizzlies’ loss against the Denver Nuggets. The incident led to no shortage of strong and passionate opinions from around the sports world.

The Grizzlies’ guard released a statement of his own following the unfortunate event.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” Morant said, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although Morant wasn’t charged with a crime, there is currently no set timeline for his return to the Grizzlies. He was initially slapped with a two-game suspension, but he will be away from the Grizzlies longer than that. Memphis unquestionably misses their best player, especially in the middle of their current playoff run, but it is more important that Ja Morant works on himself before returning to basketball.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Morant as they are made available.