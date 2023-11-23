the Memphis Grizzlies today signed two players to 10-day deals after losing multiple players due to injury

The Memphis Grizzlies have been bitten by the injury bug so far this season. The team is missing Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Xavier Tillman due to various injuries – and that's not even getting into Ja Morant's 20-game suspension to start this season.

Now the Grizzlies are signing multiple players to 10-day deals to fill out their roster, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“ESPN Sources: The Memphis Grizzlies plan to sign guards Shaq Harrison and Jaylen Nowell with two newly awarded hardship 10-day contracts. The NBA approved the hardship roster spots after Memphis had five injured players ruled out over the next two-plus weeks.”

Harrison, a 30-year-old combo guard, has bounced around the league in his career. Now in his seventh NBA season out of Tulsa, Harrison joins the Grizzlies after stints with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, and Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaged 5.3 points in 180 career games.

Nowell, a 24-year-old shooting guard, now joins the Grizzlies after seeing all of his regular season NBA action with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged nearly 11 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and, after his contract expired, signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sacramento Kings.

After playing in two preseason games with the Kings, Nowell was waived after seeing only six minutes per game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in desperate need of backcourt help until their rotation players return. Getting Ja Morant back will help a lot, but the team also needs to see Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard get healthy as well.

Up next for the Grizzlies – they take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday.