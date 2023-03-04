Ja Morant found himself in the headlines once again for unsavory reasons. This time around, the Memphis Grizzlies star is in trouble for brandishing a gun while he was live on Instagram. Morant was also in a strip club during the Live when he showed his gun. It’s not a good look for him, especially when he’s still in hot water for allegedly assaulting a minor.

A few hours after the video of Ja Morant holding a gun went viral, the NBA released a statement about the Grizzlies star. The statement was shared by Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.”

While Tennessee allows for guns to be openly carried, it’s still not a good look for Morant to be actively showing a gun on social media. The Grizzlies star is already in trouble for some questionable decisions involving guns. At one point, Ja threatened a fan on Twitter saying that “It’s free to see how hollows feel”. This video just makes his already-falling reputation even worse.

It’s not clear yet what sanctions the NBA or the Grizzlies will give Ja Morant, if they’ll punish him at all. A player for the Las Vegas Raiders, Damon Arnette, did get cut in 2021 for also showing guns on an IG Live. However, Arnette also made some graphic threats while brandishing the gun, something that Morant didn’t do.

Either way, Morant would do well to steer clear of any firearm-related stuff… or just stay away from controversy in general. The Grizzlies star was seen as the potential face of the NBA at some point, but his reputation is steadily tanking by the day.