The Memphis Grizzlies have dealt with a lot of drama on the court this season, and now they are dealing with quite a bit of it off the court as well. Ja Morant has faced some disturbing allegations that involve him threatening a mall security guard and beating up a 17-year old, and now he has found himself in even more hot water after his latest social media antics.

The Grizzlies came up short in their battle with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, with Morant having a decent game, dropping 27 points and 10 assists. After the game, though, Morant went on Instagram Live in the early hours of Saturday morning, and was caught flashing a gun, which is an even worse decision considering all the allegations surrounding him right now.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

This certainly won’t help Ja Morant as he attempts to save his reputation, and it doesn’t exactly make him look any better after he reportedly pulled a gun on the 17-year boy he beat up. It’s just a ridiculously foolish decision from a player who is supposed to be setting a better example as one of the league’s most exciting stars.

Instead, this will only make things worse for Morant, who is continually getting dragged for his latest actions. It will be interesting to see if the NBA does anything to take any action against Morant amid the allegations he faces, and while it’s not necessarily illegal to show a gun on social media, it was a poor taste in judgment for Morant in a time where he’s made quite a few bad decisions it seems.