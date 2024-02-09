GG Jackson II earned himself a well-deserved four-year deal...

The Memphis Grizzlies have seen enough from rookie GG Jackson II to commit to him long-term.

Jackson, the 45th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the Grizzlies. While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it is said to have three guaranteed seasons, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Previously, Jackson was signed to a two-way contract.

It's definitely not a surprise that Jackson earned himself a regular NBA contract. Amid a rather disappointing season filled with injuries for the Grizzlies, the 19-year-old has been a bright spot for the team.

Entering Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, Jackson is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds on 41.9 percent shooting from the field. However, amid the slew of health issues the Grizzlies are facing, he has really stepped up. Against the Bulls, he actually exploded for 27 points and nine rebounds. That is Jackson's sixth double-digit production in the last seven outings, a clear indication that he's finding his footing in the NBA.

With a renewed commitment to the youngster, the Grizzlies are making it clear they see Jackson as a crucial part of their future. While Jackson's production will likely take a dip once Memphis gets healthy next season, he should still get plenty of opportunity to play and be a big contributor on the regular rotation.

For now, here's to hoping that Jackson will be able to continue to develop and grow his game. He should have several chances to do just that with the Grizzlies.