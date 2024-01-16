Ja Morant was hyped over the rookie's performance.

The banged-up Memphis Grizzlies did not let the absences of their key players due to injuries stop them from humbling Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors Monday Monday night. With unheralded players stepping up and delivering the goods for Memphis, the Grizzlies took the Warriors down, 116-107.

Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 24 and 23 points, respectively, with the latter getting the attention of Memphis star point guard Ja Morant after the game.

“cribbbb . one thing we can do is get a bucket @_ggjackson way to hoop yn 💪🏾,” Morant posted on X along with a screenshot of Jackson while being interviewed.

With his performance versus the Warriors, the former South Carolina Gamecocks star became the third-youngest player in the history of the NBA to score at least 20 points in consecutive games. Only future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Kevin Durant were younger than Jackson when they each accomplished the feat. In any case, Jackson seems to be a promising asset the Grizzlies can continue developing. Memphis is unlikely to make the playoffs, so they could eventually give Jackson the freedom to learn more about the pros by seeing extended minutes on the court.

Prior to the Warriors game, Jackson scored 20 points last Saturday, albeit in a 106-94 loss to the New York Knicks.

Jackson has been shooting the ball extremely well of late, as he's gone 15-for-24 from the field and 7-for-12 from behind the arc in the last two Grizzlies games. He's not going to shoot that well the rest of the season, but he will look to strike while the iron his hot when Memphis kicks off a four-game road trip on Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.