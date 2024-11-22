The Memphis Grizzlies have a unique set of rookies expected to make significant contributions this season. Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells have been incorporated into the rotations over the first month of the season but Cam Spencer had to wait until mid-November to make his NBA debut. Taylor Jenkins was not worried about throwing Spencer (ankle) into a dogfight against the Philadelphia 76ers though. Jenkins and the rest of Ja Morant's injury-riddled Grizzlies have gotten to watch the rookie grow while most of the league was kept in the dark.

Jenkins pulled back the curtain, allowing some compliments on Spencer to escape the closed-door practice sessions.

“Yeah, y’all do not get to see it behind closed doors. This guy works his tail off every single day. Obviously stellar collegiate career, (he is a) champion, but his work ethic is one of the best,” bragged Jenkins. “(The Grizzlies) have got an unbelievable rookie class and to add him to that group. Obviously, seeing what (Zach Edey) and (Jaylen Wells) have done so far, we’ve got a lot of belief in (Spencer).”

Jenkins was ready to give the UConn alum a stamp of approval immediately. However, Spencer's health status necessitated the rookie start the season in a holding pattern. Still, constant attention to small details and a big heart helped Spencer ingratiate himself with the Grizzlies coaching staff while waiting on the sidelines.

“(Spencer) is all about winning. He is all about doing everything the team asks him to do. When he got his opportunity, he was ready,” Jenkins noted. “Obviously, we’re being smart with his minutes because he hasn’t had that ramp period like the rest of the group. Coming in his movement, his pace, his rebounding, his unselfishness to just kick the ball ahead, he is in attack mode. You know he wants to go out there and make a winning play every single time and I love that about him. You are going to get to see more of (Spencer) as he continues to put the work in.”

Spencer averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game en route to an NCAA title. Now the rookie will try to replicate that Final Four run with the Grizzles and Memphis Hustle (G-League). Spencer missed his only shot but finished with two assists, one rebound, and one block in nine minutes in a 117-111 win over the 76ers.

It was not the most sensational stat line but finally getting on an NBA court was an achievement worth celebrating in the post-game locker room. Jenkins made sure some ink from the Grizzlies' stamp of approval made it to the fanbase.