The NBA is a star-driven league, of that there is no doubt. Not since the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons has a team won a title without having multiple All-NBA talents on the roster. However, the road to the NBA Finals requires a proper supporting cast ready to step up when an All-Star is sidelined. The Memphis Grizzlies have a trio of NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates but only one, Scotty Pippen Jr., has been directly responsible for picking up the slack when Ja Morant sits.

Taylor Jenkins and the second-placed Grizzlies (20-9) have been rewarded for trusting the developmental process. Pippen Jr. has been putting the league on notice all season, earning a full four-year, $9.6 million deal along the way. The days of dealing with two-way contract G-League travel commitments are over for one of the best two-way reserves in the NBA.

Pippen Jr. told ClutchPoints that focusing on how to best contribute to wins with an eye towards the postseason run is now the priority.

“Coach emphasizes just always being ready,” Pippen Jr. replied. “Sometimes when Ja doesn't play I might start or it's me getting less minutes (when Morant does play). Whatever my role is, I'm trying to be a star in my role. I'll be ready whenever my name is called.”

Morant (back soreness) watched Pippen Jr. post 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in a 128-112 road win over the Atlanta Hawks. Arguably the most impressive stat was Dyson Daniels (six steals) only caused one turnover from Pippen Jr. directly.

Grizzlies, Scotty Pippen Jr. pushing the pace

Scotty Pippen Jr. (11 starts) has been ready all season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals/blocks per game (22.6 minutes). However, those numbers are far better when Pippen Jr. starts in place of Morant. His three-point percentage jumps almost 10 points between starting (40%) and coming off the bench (30.6%), for example. Pippen Jr.'s foul and turnover rate go down when starting games even though steals and blocks go up.

Finding a way to channel that opening tip aggressiveness even while backing up a healthy Ja Morant is the last step in becoming a truly scary contender. That has not been a problem collectively as Taylor Jenkins has the squad hitting a new gear going into the holiday season. With everyone's roles well understood, Pippen Jr. and the Grizzlies have been racking up blowout wins over playoff-caliber competition.

Keeping the ball away from Dyson Daniels came 48 hours after the Grizzlies corralled Stephen Curry (0-7 FGA) and the Golden State Warriors in a 144-93 win. Pippen Jr. believes the Grizzlies have enough talent on the bench to keep that revved-up energy going all season long.

“We're a super deep team so I feel like anyone on the court should be giving it their all,” stated Pippen Jr. “Even if we have a big lead we should be playing super hard and just keeping our foot on the gas. I feel like even when we are up by 20 (points) guys should be able to come in and keep that energy and build on (the lead).”

Road wins over the Hawks are just business trips. As for the fans celebrating to a Whoop That Trick soundtrack after dominating the Warriors?

“Should have played it a little bit louder,” Pippen Jr. joked.