The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) are gaining ground on the Western Conference's frontrunners now that Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane are healthy. Taylor Jenkins heard some jeers from behind the bench after an 8-7 start but a 9-1 run to start the holiday season has silenced almost every skeptic. Having an impressive bench that boasts three strong candidates for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award (Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, and Scotty Pippen Jr.) has been instrumental in the Grizzlies' success.

It would be hard to argue there is a better bench value bundle in the NBA. Aldama ($3.96 million), LaRavia ($3.35 million), and Pippen Jr. ($2.08 million) account for only 6.7% of the salary cap. Aldama has been an All-Star revelation for the Grizzlies this season and LaRavia is in line for a pay raise akin to Naji Marshall's $9 million jump last summer. Pippen Jr. is locked in as the backup point guard, giving Memphis some wiggle room in the margins while building around Morant.

Santi Aldama, up for restricted free agency this summer, is averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 26.9 minutes per game. An ability to stretch the floor (37.5% 3PA) and some underappreciated defensive prowess ( 1.4 steals/blocks, 1.4 deflections) attracts attention and aggravates opponents. The seven-footer power forward's versatility allows Jenkins to mix up the inside-out attack, creating matchup nightmares. Not many playoff opponents will have an answer for both Aldama and Jackson Jr. while Morant and Bane roam the perimeter.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (1.4 steals/blocks, two deflections) has carved out a niche in the league. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, showcasing top-notch playmaking ability and a knack for scoring in crucial moments. Filling in for Ja Morant was no joke, but Pippen Jr.'s leadership and poise under pressure is no longer in question. Jenkins can run with a Hall of Famer's son in the NBA Playoffs should Morant get into foul trouble. A coaching staff having peace of mind in the postseason has no price tag.

Grizzlies letting Jake LaRavia test free agency

Jake LaRavia, a third-year swingman, is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while having a knack for always being in the right spot at the right time. The Wake Forest alum can read the game well and is no slouch on defense (1.6 steals/blocks, 2.4 deflections). LaRavia can run a one-man fast break like Josh Hart to get momentum-shifting buckets for one-sixth the money.

Jenkins trusts LaRavia will always be up for the job. Morant and Jackson Jr. believe the 6-foot-8 Swiss army knife will knock down shots in big moments. Why should they not? LaRavia has not missed a field goal attempt in clutch time all season.

That's an invaluable locker room variable, just look at Nikola Jokic's dysfunctional Denver Nuggets. The only problem? The Grizzlies declined LaRavia's fourth-year rookie-scale option worth $5.6 million. It will be hard for Memphis to match any kind of offer in free agency but that's a headache for after the season.

The bench's ability to maintain and even extend leads when starters rest has been a significant factor in the recent success. Stellar play by Aldama, LaRavia, and Pippen Jr. has kept the Grizzlies in the Western Conference contender conversation despite Morant and Bane missing games. All three bench players are deserving candidates for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award's top 10 list.

Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., and LaRavia will likely split votes but as long as the Grizzlies keep sharing the spoils after wins, no one in Memphis will mind. This team only cares about adding one piece of hardware to the trophy case after all.