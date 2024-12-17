Taylor Jenkins was looking at a problem all NBA coaches wished they had during training camp. The Memphis Grizzlies had more talent on the bench than minutes available in a game even with GG Jackson in a walking boot. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Zach Edey being unavailable for week-long stretches created opportunities for Santi Aldama, Jay Huff, and Jaren Jackson Jr. to stand out in different ways. However, getting back into a normal routine built around the Big Three was always the plan.

Morant, Jackson Jr., and Bane have been logging more minutes lately. The trio got 33+ minutes each in a historic road win over the Boston Celtics (December 7). Jenkins trimmed the workload slightly a week later in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 15). The Big Three split the difference in a revenge win at home over the Brooklyn Nets, which is where ClutchPoints caught up with All-Stars to see how they were adjusting to the new normal.

“It was great man,” Jackson Jr. admitted. “The more minutes we can get together the more chemistry we are going to build. It does not really matter who is out there but we've actually not logged a lot of minutes together in comparison to how long we've played together. But I don't think that has hurt our chemistry or changed anything. I mean, I'm seeing these dudes every day so yeah, chemistry builds in a lot of ways.”

Morant stuck with letting the coaching staff do their job while making sure to be ready for his.

“(How many minutes we play) is the coach's decision,” Morant stated. “If we get the win, I'll feel pretty good but whatever we've got to do, whatever Coach and them decide for us, then that is what we do. We just waiting for our number to be called.”

However, Jaren Jackson Jr. was initially stumped when asked about any new dynamic that has lifted the Grizzlies' ceiling.

“I don't think it's…I don't know. That's a good question,” Jackson Jr. replied. “That's a great question but I don't think anything changes. I don't think anything is different. I think everything stays the same and that's why we have the success we have. We can't change because other things are changing.”

Jay Huff was quick with an answer and had a different perspective. Unlike Jaren Jackson Jr., the reserve big man has seen some changes while stepping in as a crucial rotational piece during Zach Edey's absence.

“I think we've been gelling a little bit more as a team since the start of the season,” Huff admitted. “Like Coach said, it's more about doing more of what we do well. Typically, early on we're finding out what's working then later on put ourselves in those situations.”

Still, when it comes to confidence and closing out games, Ja Morant echoed Jenkins after a revenge win over the Nets.

“(The game) could be tied, we could be down two,” Ja Morant stated. “I'll never think the game is in question when we are rolling. We've won 10 out of 11 (before losing to the Lakers). That tells you what type of team we are right now. The team we are trying to get to, obviously, we don't want you to think the game is in question. We've got to be better in that area, playing 48 minutes. As long as we are staying connected and together, we'll always feel like the odds are in our favor.”