In the heart of the NBA season, when trade rumors flit about the gossiping group chats like leaves in the wind, the title-focused Memphis Grizzlies are trying to keep blinders on. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has managed to mostly keep his team's eyes on the prize: victories and development, collectively and individually. However, with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, speculation runs rampant and preparation for potential roster changes looms over everything.

Jenkins and the Grizzlies are just controlling what they can at season's midway point though. The rest is left up to the front office. Nothing else around the league at large matters much Jenkins told ClutchPoints.

“We are just focused on ourselves every single day,” Jenkins stated. “This time of year, everyone is going through (the rumors and speculation). There should be no excuses. Everyone is playing the same schedule.”

External noise should not distract professionals from their performance on the court. A visit to Madison Square Garden tested that theory in a 145-106 blowout loss to the New York Knicks. One blip will not get Jenkins bellowing too much though. The Grizzlies (31-16) are doing surprisingly well considering all of the injuries suffered.

“I love the work our guys have been putting in,” Jenkins said. “Trade Deadline aside, we can handle that another day. In partnership with (GM Zach Kleiman), we can figure that stuff out. I love what the group is showing right now. The development day to day, different guys stepping up. We have to win ballgames in different fashions each and every night. The focus is just on our daily improvement offensive and defensively. Our competitiveness every single night, that's really all we can focus on right now.”

The Grizzlies are not worried about the business side of the industry. The locker room isn't on who might leave or join but simply on how they can improve with every practice and game. Jenkins sees it in actions, specifically, cars in the parking lot well before practice starts or planes depart.

“Valuable practice time, especially with a lot of games and we're packing up. A lot of guys are wanting to come in the mornings and get prepared for opponents,” Jenkins explained. “Usually that translates (to wins) if you put a full 48 minutes together.”

The Grizzlies under Jenkins are not distracted, just determined to make the most of the opportunity of the day. They're navigating the NBA's rumor mill with a focus that's both admirable and practical. By concentrating on what they can control – preparation, effort, and communication – they're setting a franchise standard in managing distractions and setbacks. As the trade deadline looms, Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies continue to prove that the best response to uncertainty is to keep one's head in the game, play by play.