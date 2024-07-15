Ja Morant has had a rough last couple of years. After getting suspended multiple times for detrimental conduct in 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies star went down with a season-ending shoulder injury last season.

However, Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant is now fully ready to go, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Unbelievable focus right now,” Jenkins said. “Obviously he just got cleared just the other day for a full-contact workout, he's ready to hit that full steam. But he's been locked in since he had surgery.”

Jenkins credited Morant for staying involved in team activities despite his ailment.

“Obviously it's tough when you get basketball taken away from you, that can kind of mess with your mind, mess with your soul,” Jenkins continued. “But his ability to stay around the team is phenomenal, finding leadership opportunities, working with the young guys, guys that were coming into the fold for the very first time in Memphis, trying to get them acclimated, knowing that he could still make a contribution to this team.”

Morant only played nine games last year but looked like his usual explosive self. The two-time All-Star scored 25.1 points per game on 47.1% shooting with 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, though, they couldn't function without him. They limped to a 27-55 record, its worst showing since 2017-18.

Will Morant and Memphis enjoy a renaissance year in 2024-25?

Morant and the Grizzlies have grown up

Morant's focus has been sharp, according to Jenkins.

“Obviously the season ends, but he still has to work on his body, right?” Jenkins continued. “You know, getting the shoulder healed, he was full throttle on that, now we're at a great clearance point where he's gonna attack his basketball program within the next couple of months. I know he's hungry, I've just sensed this focus in him. This evolution…he's going on his sixth year, and he's gone through a lot, and he's got a huge impact. But his focus from injury through the start of the summer, and now where it's at as I've talked to him, it's been phenomenal. I'm expecting to see great things, and I know y'all are, at the start of the season.”

Morant and Memphis learned the hard way that life in the NBA can come at a young team fast. The Murray State alum made waves for saying he was “good in the West” two seasons ago, and that he was only worried about the Boston Celtics. Of course, the seventh-seeded Lakers humbled them in the first round, defeating them in six games.

Memphis then released notorious trash-talker Dillon Brooks, and Morant fixed his off-court behavior. Last season was a lost year, but the additions of Marcus Smart and Zach Edey over the last couple of years should mix well with Morant's playmaking abilities.

If what Jenkins is saying is true, the new Grizzlies should be a more humble and focused group.

Morant's recent social media activity suggests he's ready for the new challenge, via X.

“It’s GO time,” the 24-year-old tweeted.