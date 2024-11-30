Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant added to his career highlight reel on Friday night with an absolutely ferocious alley-oop dunk with the assist from Brandon Clarke against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

Grizz fans were on cloud nine and bringing the memes to social media in response to Morant's hangtime and power slam.

“How was he in the air for that long wtf.”

Not a bad idea because the dunk contest has been a snooze for awhile.

“They need to get him in the dunk contest to bring that flare back.”

A man of history speaks the truth.

“There’s gonna come a time we’ll have to have an uncomfortable conversation about greatest in game dunker of all time.”

I think we all do, to be honest

“JA I LOVE U.”

Just a few nights ago, Morant had another monster slam through the heart of the Portland Trail Blazers defense. LOOK OUT!

Expand Tweet

Against New Orleans, Morant finished with 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 10-of-18 shooting. The 13-7 Grizzlies won this game against the Pelicans, 120-109. Memphis has won five straight and six of their last seven.

Grizzlies are so back

Morant is back on the court after an extended absence due to a hip injury. He played only five games in November.

In a crowded Western Conference, Memphis is right in the thick of it with the fourth-best record and a +8.4 point differential per game, third-best in the West and fifth-best across the NBA.

In Brett Siegel's latest NBA Power Rankings, the Grizz are holding strong at No. 9 overall.

“It appears as if Ja Morant will be making his return to the court on Monday night following an eight-game absence due to a hip injury. Without Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have remained a competitive offensive-minded team that can score in bunches. More specifically, this is a team that will punish opponents in transition and attack the glass to create second, third, and fourth-chance scoring opportunities.

“Perhaps Morant being out wasn't the worst scenario for the Grizzlies, as it has allowed for Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wells to find their place on this roster. All three secondary talents are going to hold key roles for Memphis moving forward, especially Pippen. It is not hard to see the similarities between the way the Grizzlies utilized Tyus Jones for years and how they are now fitting Pippen into their rotations. This is a dangerous, hungry, and motivated team in Memphis.”

Since publication, Memphis has had three straight wins and is definitely in the conversation to move into the top five.

Next up, the Grizzlies host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, December 1, at 3:30 p.m. EST.