Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ja Morant made his return to the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Two games in since he came back, however, he still hasn’t started. In their second straight showdown with Houston on Friday, Morant came off the bench once again.

With that said, the question in everybody’s mind is: when will Morant return to the starting lineup?

For what it’s worth before Morant returned to action following his gun scandal and suspension, head coach Taylor Jenkins said that the explosive guard might come off the bench for a “couple of games.”

Now according to the latest update, the Grizzlies will reassess Morant’s status and decide whether or not he could start after Friday’s meeting, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

Morant has been a quality backup for the Grizzlies in the two games against the Rockets. During Wednesday’s showdown, he tallied 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes of action. Memphis won 130-125.

In their latest contest, the 23-year-old recorded 18 points, two board and eight dimes in 20 minutes. The Grizzlies dominated once again, 151-114.

With the way he is playing, Morant definitely looks like he’s ready to start for the Grizzlies once again. Besides, with just a few games remaining in the season, it might be best for Memphis to put Morant back to the starting lineup and have him well-adjusted before the postseason rolls on. After all, the team needs their superstar to be at his best once the playoffs start