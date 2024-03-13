No other team in NBA history has been hit hard by the injury bug than the 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies. Even the replacements for their injury replacements have gotten injured, prompting them to scour the depths of the G-League and of free agency just so they could field an official active roster. But some of the players they've picked up are showing that they might be keepers, with Trey Jemison showing out on Tuesday night in a 109-97 win for the Grizzlies over the Washington Wizards.
Jemison, in just the 14th game of his professional career (sixth start), went unconscious. The Grizzlies rookie put up 24 points on an incredible 11-13 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and two blocks as he took advantage of a Wizards team that had no legitimate center on the active lineup.
As a result of this stellar outing from Trey Jemison, the undrafted 7'0 big man out of UAB, fans on Twitter (X) clowned the Wizards for letting an unknown go off for a career night, rubbing even more salt on Washington's plenty open wounds amid a terrible season.
“Washington Wizards are making Trey Jemison look like a combo of Wilt Chamberlain and Shaq #Grizzlies #Wizards,” @LTSports80 wrote.
What makes this funnier from a fan's perspective is that Trey Jemison did not make his career debut with the Grizzlies. Sure, this might be the team with which Jemison has found a rhythm with, but it's actually the Wizards that gave him his first taste of NBA action. Alas, the Wizards did not sign him to a second ten-day contract, paving the way for the Grizzlies to pick him up and, eventually, giving him the chance to pull off this revenge game.
“Trey Jemison went off tonight, against the team that relegated him to the bench game after game… and this loss dumped the @WashWizards into last place in the NBA… behind the hapless Pistons! 😂,” @EBRINDLEY wrote.
Trey Jemison may not be a household name, but the 24-year old big man is making sure that everyone will know his name soon enough. He'll have plenty of opportunities moving forward amid the Grizzlies' injuries, so it'll be interesting to see just how far Jemison can go.