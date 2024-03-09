This is a disaster season for the Memphis Grizzlies. It started off bad already when it was announced that Ja Morant would miss the first 25 games of the season due to his controversial social media activity. To make things worse, the team saw multiple key players miss significant time due to injury, including Morant himself. As a result, Memphis finds themselves on the outside looking in a tight Western Conference playoff race.
A user on X compiled a list of the Grizzlies players that suited up and scored a point for the team this season. It's an absurdly long list, with 27 different players scoring at least one point for Memphis. Morant saw this post and reacted to this with a short one-word message.
“nahh 😭”
List of Grizzlies that have scored a basket this season:
Morant
Bane
Jackson Jr
Smart
Tillman
Kennard
Konchar
Aldama
Williams Jr
GG Jackson
Stevens
Watanabe
Nowell
Jemison
Goodwin
Z. Williams
Laravia
Pippen Jr.
Rose
Gilyard
Hurt
Biyombo
Roddy
Evbuowman
Lofton Jr
Harrison
Gabriel
— trenton (@36smartfia) March 9, 2024
For comparison, the Grizzlies had 19 players last season score at least one point for the entire season. With Morant out for the first part of the season (and now done for the season with a shoulder injury) and injuries to Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and other key starters, Memphis had to pull out players from a hat to fill out their roster.
The season isn't even close to being done yet. It's possible that this list could reach the 30s once the Grizzlies officially are eliminated from the playoff race. Key players will be benched to preserve their legs and avoid any more injuries. That means more opportunities for journeymen players to strut their stuff.
The Grizzlies are now just looking to evaluate their current roster to see who will be fit to play for them next season. It's not a good feeling to do this, but we hope that Memphis can bounce back from this slump next season.