In a surprising turn of events, Zach Edey, the towering star from Purdue, was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, and his reaction was nothing short of heartfelt. The 7'4″ center opened up about his unexpected selection and the long-standing interest Memphis had shown in him.

“I mean, they played their cards well. I didn't even, I had no idea that they were interested, but I mean, they've been on me since like I was a sophomore,” Edey said. “They're always a team that was really interested in me and had a lot of belief in me. Like they were really the only team that believed in me and would have given me a deal my sophomore year. That's always kind of resonated with me. That's always stuck with me.”

Despite not hearing from Memphis leading up to the draft, he was taken by surprise when the Grizzlies called his name.

“I was actually disappointed this year. I never heard from them. And then the draft comes up and all of a sudden I'm getting picked. It caught me off guard, but I couldn't be happier,” Edey shared.

Zach Edey's path to the NBA has been nothing short of remarkable. At Purdue, he established himself as one of the best players in college basketball, earning the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons. His final year at Purdue was his most impressive yet, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game—all career highs.

Edey's dominance on the court was evident in every game he played. His ability to control the paint on both ends of the floor made him a formidable force and a nightmare for opposing teams. His play led Purdue to the National Championship, where they unfortunately weren't able to overcome Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies.

The Grizzlies have a history of valuing players who play with heart and determination, which makes Edey a perfect fit for their roster. His size, skill set, and passion for the game align perfectly with the Grizzlies' “Grit & Grind” culture and style of play.

With his new home in Memphis, Zach Edey is poised to make an impact in the NBA. While the traditional “back to the basket” center has been phased out of the modern-day NBA as teams prioritize players that can be a shooting threat and create space for guard and wing scorers, Edey can etch out a role as a defensive anchor and ferocious rebounder. His possible inclusion in lineups with 2022-2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson could certainly be promising,

As Edey begins this new chapter, there is no doubt that he will continue to work hard and strive for excellence, just as he did at Purdue. Memphis may have played their cards close to the chest, but their gamble on Edey promises to pay off in a big way.