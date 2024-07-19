Memphis Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey had missed the last five games at NBA Summer League since his debut due to an ankle injury. Zach Edey returned to the lineup on Thursday during the Grizzlies Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he exited that game early due to another ankle injury as per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Edey managed only nine minutes in his return to the court, tallying six points, three rebounds and one blocked shot. During his Summer League debut against the Utah Jazz on July 8, Edey wowed the NBA world finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots and the game-tying bucket to force overtime.

The Grizzlies had taken quite a bit of criticism from outsiders when they chose to use their lottery pick to select Edey at No. 9 in the 2024 NBA Draft. Draft analysts and fans alike wondered whether or not Edey's game, that of a more traditional center, would translate to the modern NBA.

While Summer League isn't always a good indication of NBA success, high draft picks and lottery picks in particular, should stand out and that's exactly what Edey did albeit in a small sample size. The Grizzlies are in need of frontcourt depth for the 2024-25 season and Edey could slot right in as the starting center on opening night.

With a couple of injury scares now, it's probably wise for the Grizzlies to hold Edey out of any remaining Summer League contests.

Grizzlies hoping to regain status as West contenders



It was not that long ago when the Grizzlies were a top three seed in the Western Conference playoff picture with legitimate talk of them being able to make a Finals run. But going into the 2023 playoffs, they were hit with injuries to key players in Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Ja Morant suffering an injury during their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those injuries effectively derailed the Grizzlies playoff hopes and the 2023-24 season was even worse in terms of the injury bug. But there is reason for optimism coming into the 2024-25 season outside of just Zach Edey.

For starters, Morant is expected to be healthy and recovered from the shoulder injury that cut his 2023-24 season short. Clarke should also be back and ready to resume play. Clarke only played six games last season. And one big piece of the puzzle, second-year wing GG Jackson is going to be another year improved.

The West is a tough conference though and this Grizzlies team is not the same as the one that finished No. 2 in the West standings in 2023. But on paper, this team looks like they can be a playoff team. A lot depends though on how Edey holds up during and 82-game season.