Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart could miss extended time with injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had it rough this season as the roster just can't stay healthy. There's been some hope that Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart could come back from injury soon. But that optimism is flying out the window after the latest comments from general manager, Zach Kleiman.

Kleiman claims the Grizzlies are going to be “smart” when it comes to getting Bane and Smart back in the lineup, per Michael Wallace of Grind City Media. Although the hope is they'll return after the NBA All-Star break, the Grizzlies general manager makes it sound like Bane and Smart may not return soon.

“Kleiman reiterated Friday that Bane (foot) and Smart (finger) are progressing through the initial stages of rehab and remain scheduled to be reevaluated sometime after next week's NBA All-Star Break.”

‘We'll be smart,' Kleiman said of intentions that Bane and Smart could return at some point this season. ‘We're going to make sure they're in position to be fully healthy.'”

The Grizzlies are a bottom three team in the Western Conference. There was hope the season would turn around after Ja Morant came back from his 25 game suspension. But it was a short return as Morant fell to a season ending injury. Memphis is far behind the playoff race and considering Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are still out, it might time to pull the plug on the season.

With that said, there is still a reason to be optimistic about this Grizzlies team. Ja Morant and everyone else should return to the lineup fully healthy. Additionally, Memphis will have great draft capital and have a chance to land a stud rookie to the roster. The future is still bright for this franchise. It's just this season was a total disaster thanks to the injuries.