The Memphis Grizzlies are building momentum as the Beale Street-based roster returns to near-full health. Jaren Jackson Jr. has led the way while Taylor Jenkins tinkered with several rotational setups. It took a few weeks to find a groove but Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart's return from injury has coincided with the Grizzlies (14-8) surging up the Western Conference standings. Despite Ja Morant's no-dunking declaration, this deep squad looks ready for another run at the NBA Finals.

However, at least one player will likely be deemed surplus to requirements at the trade deadline and Luke Kennard seems to be the odd man out in Memphis. Why Kennard? The other options on the depth chart, the team's needs, and the current market leave the front office with few choices. Due to age and future contract demands, the Grizzlies afford to can ride things out with other options.

Jake LaRavia's production at $3.35 million is too valuable this season regardless of how things shake out later. Even if the 23-year-old leaves in free agency this upcoming summer, the cost of replacing LaRavia before this postseason is too steep. The market is unsteady at best right now and Jenkins needs supporting cast wings, not another 6-foot-5 guard. Morant, Bane, Marcus Smart, and Scotty Pippen Jr. will demand most of the backcourt minutes.

LaRavia is far cheaper, better defending and rebounding 6-7 wing hitting 40% from three-point range. Kennard ($9.25 million) is the sixth-highest-paid player on the roster. He has also seemingly hit a nine points, three rebounds, and two assists per game ceiling with the Grizzlies. Add in Smart taking over the Sixth Man role now that second-round rookie Jaylen Wells has won a starting job and it's hard to see a future for Kennard. The 28-year-old is on an expiring contract that could help Memphis acquire some draft capital.

Memphis declined Kennard's $14.7 million team option last offseason and the restricted deal allowed the organization to dip under the NBA's luxury tax line. The Grizzlies still need to shed a little salary to open up some cap space breathing room. Jackson Jr. is on pace for an All-Star season and the $300 million contract extension that comes with making an All-NBA team or winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Santi Aldama will need to be paid as a restricted free agent as well. Wily veteran John Konchar (6-foot-5) and explosive two-way rookie Cam Spencer (6-foot-4) can slot into the handful of minutes Kennard leaves behind. Packing Kennard, Konchar ($6.16 million), and LaRavia ($3.35 million) give the Grizzlies $18.76 million to use in the trade market.

The Grizzlies have time before the fireworks begin. Many players are not trade-eligible until December 15 so Kennard's spot in the locker room seems safe until then.