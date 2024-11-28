The Memphis Grizzlies are still working out some glitches in the offensive system but Taylor Jenkins and company are hitting a new high gear going into the holiday season. Sure, Ja Morant is still missing games with various bumps and bruises. Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the emergence of Jaylen Wells have lifted the Grizzlies back into the Western Conference contender conversation.

Morant's health in the playoffs will be the priority heading into 2025. Thankfully, the All-Star should be able to pick and choose the battles for the world pops bottles on New Year's Day. Bane and Marcus Smart's return and a manageable schedule should allow the Grizzlies to gain some steam despite Morant's injury.

A Western Conference cellar-dwelling New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) squad will visit the FedEx Forum a day after Thanksgiving. The Grizzlies open December with a home date against the 9-10 Indiana Pacers (Dec. 1). Jenkins could not ask for a better schedule setup than getting two wins over likely NBA Play-In Tournament teams.

The Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 3) on the road will be tricky regardless of Luka Doncic's injury status. Scrambling back to Memphis to host the Sacramento Kings (Dec. 5) before a trip to see the Boston Celtics (Dec. 7), at Washington Wizards (Dec. 8) will allow Jenkins to use this roster's depth in some unique stress tests. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies are 0-2 in the NBA Cup and all but eliminated from qualifying for the Las Vegas showcase.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors (Dec. 19) await after the NBA Cup break. The Grizzlies are then at the Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 21) before home games against the Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 23) and Toronto Raptors (Dec. 26).

Morant will hopefully be healthy for a five-game road trip with three coming on the 2024 side of the calendar. The Grizzlies have to find at least one win from a circle through to see the Pelicans (Dec. 27), Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 29), and Phoenix Suns (Dec. 31).

The Grizzlies will need the momentum and the banked victories. Memphis is looking at a January gauntlet, which is perhaps the most challenging month for any contender. They face just two, perhaps three, teams looking to tank for a top draft pick. February is not much better, but that's something to worry about when the time comes.

Jenkins has the all-business Grizzlies getting ready for an NBA TV broadcast against a Pelicans trying to regain some pride. Memphis will be fine without Morant for now, as long as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. take advantage of a great holiday scheduling deal. Eight wins would keep the team in touch with the West's top four. Ten wins might boost Ja Morant's Grizzlies into the conference lead.