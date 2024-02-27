The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Grizzlies are 20-38 this season, and they are coming off a blowout loss against the Brooklyn Nets. That gave them their second loss in a row. Memphis has played Minnesota three times this season, and they have yet to beat them. In those games, Jaren Jackson Jr is averaging 25.0 points per game. He is the main player that has stayed healthy for the Grizzlies. Memphis will be without Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart for at least three more weeks, and Ja Morant is done for the season. Jackson Jr is healthy and ready to go, but the Grizzlies are definitely short-handed.
The Timberwolves are coming off a game against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night. It is never easy to play back-to-back nights, so keep that in mind. Minnesota, as mentioned, is 3-0 against the Spurs this season. In those games, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley, and Anthony Edwards are combining to average 54.0 points, 14.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists. Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double, as well. As a team, the Timberwolves are scoring 121.3 points per game against the Grizzlies.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Timberwolves Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +570
Minnesota Timberwolves: -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -820
Over: 216.5 (-110)
Under: 216.5 (-110)
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies need to step up on the defensive end of the court. Memphis allows 112.8 points per game this season, which is the ninth-best mark in the NBA. Minnesota scores the 11th-fewest points per game this season, so the Grizzlies should be able to have a good defensive game. When they allow less than 110 points this season, they are 13-9. The Grizzlies are very good in defensive battles, and this should be one of those games.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves are a very good defensive team. They allow the fewest points per game, and they do not allow their opponents to shoot well from the field. They should have no problem holding the Grizzlies down in this game. When the Timberwolves allow under 110 points this season, they are 33-3. The Timberwolves should have no problem allowing under 110 points in this game, which would help them cover the spread.
The Grizzlies are the worst scoring team in the NBA. They score just 106.5 points per game. They also have the second-lowest field goal percentage, and second-lowest three-point percentage. The Timberwolves are going to have no problem allowing under 110 points in this game. This will help them cover the spread.
Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a low-scoring game. The Timberwolves have had plenty of success against the Grizzlies, but they are not usually a good scoring team. Because of this, the under is going to be my play. As a for a winner, I still like the Timberwolves to win. The Grizzlies are dealing with a plethora of injuries, and the Timberwolves should win the game because of this.
Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -12.5 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)