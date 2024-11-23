ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming slate of NBA action as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Chicago Bulls as both teams try to improve their early season records. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies have gone 2-3 over their last five games and come into this one following their most recent 117-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. They continue to play without starters Ja Morant and Marcus Smart, but they've been finding ways to win in the meantime and will look for back-to-back victories for the first time in two weeks.

The Chicago Bulls are currently 6-10 and will face the Atlanta Hawks before remaining at home to face the Grizzlies. They've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games and will be hoping to improve their standing as they try to advance to 2-0 on the season against this Memphis squad.

Here are the Grizzlies-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Bulls Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 242 (-110)

Under: 242 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have been making due without Ja Morant and Marcus Smart in their lineup over the last three games and they've come out of that stretch with a 2-1 record. Players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama have had to step-up as a result and they've been taking turns leading the team in scoring. The Grizzlies sport a very tall lineup with Jackson, Aldama, and Edey all playing key roles within their offense. They'll have a significant advantage in the paint over the Chicago Bulls.

Stepping in off the bench, Scotty Pippen Jr. has been great in handling the basketball and currently leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game. He's also been active on the defensive end and notched four steals in their recent meeting with Denver. This team is known for their scrappy play and they find ways to win close games on the road, so expect a leveled attack from the Grizzlies as they continue to mesh without two of their most important starters.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls have had a tough stretch as of late and they've suffered their last three losses to the tune of double digits. They're currently last in the Central Division and will have to contend with teams like Cleveland and Milwaukee all throughout this season. They're dealing with a number of key injuries as they continue to be without Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams in the backcourt. The Bulls will need to focus more of their efforts on the defensive end of the floor if they want to have a chance against the Grizzlies.

On the bright side, Zach LaVine is healthy once again and recently notched his seventh 25-point game this season in their most recent loss to Milwaukee. Players like Dalen Terry and Torrey Craig managed to also score in the double-digits, but the Bulls struggled mightily in stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo and his 41-point effort. Their young lineup will have to remain consistent off the bench in finding scoring opportunities to give the Bulls a chance at covering this spread.

Final Grizzlies-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Both lineups will be hobbled heading into this game with injuries to key starters, but the Memphis Grizzlies have been much better in banding together and finding ways to win during this stretch. The Grizzlies have also gone 10-6 ATS this season while the Bulls have posted a 7-9 mark. Neither team has played to their expectations, but it seems as though the Grizzlies are further along in their development than the Bulls at the moment.

Jaren Jackson Jr. stands to be the difference maker in this contest and his activity in the paint could become troublesome for the Bulls defenders. While Zach LaVine is likely to put together another heroic effort in this one, I don't think the Bulls will be able to contain the scorers of Memphis as Santi Aldama faces an advantageous matchup. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to cover the spread on the road.

Final Grizzlies-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)