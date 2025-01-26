ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Monday's NBA slate as we take a look at this next matchup between streaking teams. The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) will take on the New York Knicks (30-16) as both teams put their winning streaks on the line. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently third in the Western Conference and most recently took down the Utah Jazz 125-103. They've now won six games consecutively and have tied the Houston Rockets atop the Southwest Division. They'll look for their third-straight road win as the short underdogs in this one.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Sacramento Kings 143-120. They've now gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and ride a three-game winning streak heading into this one. The Knicks will be favorites looking to improve on their 15-8 record at home.

Here are the Grizzlies-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Knicks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

New York Knicks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are coming in off a big win against the Jazz as both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey flourished in the paint with 28 and 19 points, respectively. The tandem has been an issue for opposing teams all season and if Edey can continue expanding his offense, he'll become one of the more imposing big men in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have also been playing with an elevated attitude as they build upon their gritty identity as a team. It's been paying off as the Grizzlies have gone 31-15 ATS on the season.

Desmond Bane has really been elevating his play in situations where Ja Morant has had to miss time. He's shooting 38.6% from three this season, but he's been on fire over the last 10 games shooting at a 51% clip. Look for him to continue firing from deep as he offers Ja Morant a great outlet along the perimeters. They're still awaiting the return of Santi Aldama from injury, but him getting healthy will only add to this already deep lineup that can stay on par with most offenses in the league.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks have been playing some of their better basketball of the season, blowing teams out and turning in convincing performances against the likes of the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings as of late. Their win over Sacramento was particularly impressive as they managed to out-rebound their opponents 38-53. OG Anunoby notched a season-high 33 points as the Knicks had four scorers with at least 20 points (Bridges, Brunson, Hart). Not to mention, Josh Hart had a 20-18-11 stat line for yet another triple-double and this Knicks team is firing on all cylinders.

The Knicks managed a hot 49.5% from the field and 47.2% from deep, much higher than their season mark of 37%. The team is also playing sound on the defensive end and they trust their scorers to find buckets if they find themselves in a shootout type of game. They should have a formidable matchup in the paint against a Grizzlies team boasting a very big front court. It'll be interesting to see how Karl-Anthony Towns deals with the matchup down low following his 15-rebound performance last game.

Final Grizzlies-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This will be a great game between two of the hotter teams in their respective conferences and we should see the positional matchups in the paint decide the course of who will win this one. Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson are both playing at a high level for Memphis right now, but the Knicks are seeing consistent performance from all of their starters and this offense.

Ultimately, we have to slightly favor the defense of the Knicks and forcing Ja Morant to kick the ball outside. Zach Edey could stand to have a big day rebounding the ball, but the New York Knicks tend to swarm opportunities and will grab boards in numbers. While the Grizzlies have been the much better covering team throughout this season, we like the New York Knicks to cover this spread at home and continue their dominant run as they break the Grizzlies streak.

Final Grizzlies-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -4 (-110)