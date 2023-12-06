The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Grizzlies-Pistons prediction and pick.

After notching their first back-to-back wins all season, the Memphis Grizzlies followed up poorly. On the road in Phoenix on Saturday, the Grizzlies held a halftime lead against a top-tier team. However, they lost the game after a third-quarter collapse where they were outscored 34-21. Memphis was able to see Jaren Jackson Jr. go for his best game of the season with a 37-point, nine-rebound outing, but it was not enough to overcome the Suns. Now looking for their sixth win on the season, the Grizzlies travel to Detroit to battle the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons just cannot find a way to win. Their losing streak was extended to a franchise record 17 games after losing to the Cavaliers on Saturday. This game marked the return of Bojan Bogdanovic, and unfortunately, his return could not spark the Pistons from deep. Although he had 22 points, he shot 30.0% from three, and the team went 8-30 from three. The Pistons will host the Memphis Grizzlies at home in another attempt to break their losing streak and gain momentum.

Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-112)

Detroit Pistons: +2 (-108)

Over: 210 (-110)

Under: 210 (-110)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Memphis- Bally Sports Southeast Detroit- Bally Sports Detroit

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Although the Ja Morant suspension has hurt this team in many ways, it has not impacted their interior presence on defense. Led by Jaren Jackson Jr., David Roddy, Bismack Biyombo, Xavier Tillman, and more, teams have had trouble scoring inside the paint against the Grizzlies. Less than five feet from the basket, Memphis is the best team in the league on defense. They limit opponents to shooting only 56.3% in this range, the lowest in the league. This intense defense in the paint has also translated to an abundance of blocks. The Grizzlies rank second in the league in blocks per game with an impressive 6.6. The strong suit of this Pistons team is their frontcourt, but do not expect them to have an easy-going in this one.

Surprisingly, the Memphis Grizzlies have fared pretty well on the road this season. Four of their five wins have come on the road. They are averaging a respectable 108.0, 44.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals, and 7.7 blocks per game on the road. This has translated to a 5-5 record against the spread in the opposing team's stadiums. The Grizzlies have been far from a safe play this season, but if you were to bet on them anywhere, it should be when they are on the road.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Similarly to the Grizzlies, the Pistons have remained competitive in games with their stout defense. With guys like Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, the Pistons do not make it easy for their opponents to get shots off. The Pistons average the most contested shots per game from two-point territory with 33.9. Moreover, they average the second most contested shots overall per game with 51.5. Due to this presence, specifically inside the three, the Pistons allow opponents only 12.3 second-chance points per game, the fourth fewest in the league. The Grizzlies won two of their past three games primarily due to their frontcourt; look for the Pistons to shut them down in this one.

While the absence of Ja Morant has been the most notable, many people have not realized the sheer amount of injuries the Grizzlies have endured this season. The Grizzlies have not played a single game with a fully healthy roster, and this game will be no exception. Coming into this game, Memphis will be without Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke. As deep of a team as they are, expect these injuries to put them at a serious disadvantage against a healthier Pistons team.

Final Grizzlies-Pistons Prediction & Pick

There is not much at stake in a matchup between two basement-level teams this season besides the lottery position. However, while there may not be much at stake, both teams desperately need a win in this one to gain a little momentum going forward to the second half of the season. At home against a depleted Grizzlies team, the Pistons will face their best opportunity to break their losing streak. However, I think the Grizzlies will be able to prevail on the road. The one-two combo of Bane and Jackson Jr. will be too much for the Pistons. Additionally, on the road is where the Grizzlies have played their best basketball, and it looks like they will continue against a Pistons team that is having a tough time finding ways to score. Give me the Memphis Grizzlies at -1.5 in this one.

Final Grizzlies-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -2 (-112)