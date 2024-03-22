A pair of teams in rebuild mode will go head to head as the Memphis Grizzlies travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Grizzlies-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.
Currently on a four-game losing streak, the Grizzlies are eager for this season to end, but there is obviously still work to be done. Without the services of Ja Morant, Memphis has gone an underwhelming 23-47 a year after they solidified themselves with the second-seed in the Western Conference. With this season proving to be a throw away, can the ‘Griz begin to string together some victories to instill some sort of pride before the end of the year?
Entering the season, many individuals believed that the Spurs would struggle on the hardwood. Alas, that's exactly what has happened. Nevertheless, the future in San Antonio is looking brighter than a shooting star. At the moment, the Spurs are a combined 15-54 through 69 games and recently were defeated in a crosstown throw down to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 113-107.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Spurs Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +154
San Antonio Spurs: -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -184
Over: 221.5 (-112)
Under: 221.5 (-108)
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs
Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT
TV: NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
If there has been a lone bright spot for the Grizzlies this season, look no further than Jaren Jackson Jr. who continues to be a pest on both ends of the floor. Over the course of his last four games, Jackson Jr. has managed to score at least 20 points in that span including a 28-point outing in the loss to Dallas. Not to mention, but the sturdy power forward remains one of the best on-ball defenders in the league and should certainly give the Spurs some fits this Friday evening.
Another impact name that will be counted on to bring his A game will be sharpshooter Desmond Bane. As it stands, Bane is averaging just a shade under 24 points per game and shot 38% from beyond the perimeter. He will need to be a presence from the outside in this one if the Grizzlies are going to topple the Spurs.
Not to mention, but the Memphis defense has been extremely suspect of late and that's putting it nicely. They have happened to surrender 118 points in three of their last five contests overall and will need to improve in a big way to cover. On paper, Memphis possesses the worst scoring defense in all of the NBA.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
Yes, the struggle has been real for San Antonio during the 2023-2024 season, but this upcoming bout with Memphis serves as a game that could prove to be a winnable one.
Indeed, it all starts with the energy inside of Frost Bank Center. Similarly to its name, the Spurs have been ice cold from within the confines of their home arena. All together, San Antonio has posted an underwhelming record of 8-25 at home. In the midst of a season-long eight game home stand, the Spurs must use this advantage to the best of their abilities once and for all.
Despite being rather quiet on the offensive as a team, the buzz surrounding their 20-year-old rookie in Victor Wembanyama could not be higher. Not only is he averaging a double-double on the year, but he also is due for a bounce back game after shooting a measly 23% from the field thus resulting in a total of 12 points. As long as Wemby picks up the pace in the scoring department, then San Antonio will have a shot against short-handed Memphis.
Last and definitely not least, keep your eyes peeled on San Antonio's defensive effort as a whole. Luckily for bettors planning on putting some cash towards San Antonio, they have been playing better defense of late while the Grizzlies have struggled mightily in this category.
Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick
In a year where both sides will be putting the season well past their rearview mirrors, this Friday night tilt presents an opportunity for each team to earn a hard-fought win. While Memphis has the slightly better record and have been victorious in both meetings this year, don't be shocked if San Antonio makes it a ballgame. Take the Spurs to finally best the Grizzlies and come out with their second win in their last three games.
Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs -4.5 (-108)