The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season but are struggling more recently. The Timberwolves have been red-hot entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies have been red-hot this year and are among the best teams in the NBA, with a 24-14 record. However, they have not been playing as well recently and have been more inconsistent. This team hinges on what Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can do this season. They can get a big win against a team as red-hot as the Timberwolves are heading into this matchup.

The Timberwolves started the season slowly but have been on a hot streak recently, winning three straight games and having a 20-17 record. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go and have been massive to their winning streak. This would be a huge win for the Timberwolves due to how well the Grizzlies have played this season.

Here are the Grizzlies-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Timberwolves Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +104

Minnesota Timberwolves: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has been great this year. They are tied for first in scoring at 122.9 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 48.3%, and 10th in three-point shooting at 36.8% from behind the arc. Seven players on the Grizzlies are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading at 22.6 points per game. Ja Morant is then second in scoring with 21.5 points per game, leading the team with 7.7 assists per game. Jackson Jr. and Morant make this offense go, and with both healthy and able to spread the ball around, they should score on this Timberwolves defense. Minnesota is a great defense, but the Grizzlies should succeed on that side of the court due to those two running the offense.

The Grizzlies' defense has been great this season. They are 19th in points allowed at 114.1 per game, third in total field goal percentage at 44.2% from the field, and first in three-point percentage defense at 33.1% from behind the arc. Santi Aldama leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 per game, with Zach Edey out. Then, three players average at least one block per game, with Jackson Jr. leading at 1.7. Finally, five players average at least one steal per game, and Jackson Jr. is also the leader in steals with 1.5. The Grizzlies should be able to defend the Kings because everything for Sacramento has been a struggle despite the good pieces they have on offense.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have been inconsistent on offense this year. They are tied for 22nd in scoring with 108.9 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 45.6%, and fifth in three-point percentage at 37.7%. Five Timberwolves are averaging over double digits, with Anthony Edwards leading at 25.7 points per game. Julius Randle then leads the team in assists with 4.4 per game, and Conley is just behind him with 4.3 per game. Edwards makes everything go on this offense, but Julius Randle has become very important next to him since coming over in the trade with the Knicks. This offense has talent, but they are very streaky, and that hurts this unit against a defense as good as the Grizzlies have been. Still, they could catch fire against the Grizzlies, especially with this matchup at home.

The Timberwolves' defense has been great this year. They are fourth in scoring defense at 107.2 points per game, eighth in field goal defense at 45.4%, and third in three-point defense at 34.1%. Rudy Gobert has been dominant down low for Minnesota and leads the team in rebounding with 10.7 per game while also leading the team in blocks with 1.5 per game. Then they have been dominant with their on-ball defense, with four players averaging at least one steal per game, and Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels are tied for the team lead with 1.4 steals apiece. The Timberwolves defense is the best unit in this game and should be able to slow down a red-hot Grizzlies offense at home.

Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies have been a great all-around team, but I like the Timberwolves in this matchup. Minnesota's defense is the best unit in this game, and they should slow down the Grizzlies despite their offensive balance. Ja Morant has a tough matchup against Anthony Edwards too. Expect Edwards to lead the Timberwolves to cover and win this game at home.

Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -1.5 (-108)