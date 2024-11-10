ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) will face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) on Sunday night at the Moda Center in a clash of Western Conference teams heading in opposite directions. The Grizzlies enter the game on a hot streak, winning four of their last five, including two consecutive blowout victories. Led by Jaren Jackson Jr.'s offensive prowess and Scotty Pippen Jr.'s all-around game, Memphis has been dominating despite key injuries. In contrast, the Blazers are struggling, having lost four of their last five games. Portland's offense has sputtered, with their top scorers shooting below 40%. The Grizzlies' depth and recent form make them favorites, but the Blazers will look to leverage their home-court advantage to snap their losing streak.

Here are the Grizzlies-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Portland Trail Blazers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the absence of their superstar point guard Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. The Grizzlies have demonstrated remarkable resilience and depth this season, showcasing their ability to compete at a high level even without their primary playmaker. Jaren Jackson Jr. has stepped up as a dominant force on both ends of the court, while Desmond Bane's scoring prowess and improved playmaking skills have helped fill the void left by Morant's absence. Additionally, the Grizzlies' strong team defense, which ranks among the league's best, will be crucial in containing Portland's offensive threats.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency this season. Their recent performances, including back-to-back losses against the Grizzlies in their last two meetings, highlight their vulnerabilities. Memphis has already proven they have Portland's number, winning their last two encounters convincingly (122-92 and 107-100 in overtime). The Grizzlies' balanced attack and superior depth should give them an edge over a Blazers team that has been inconsistent on both ends of the floor. If Memphis can maintain its defensive intensity and capitalize on its home-court advantage, they stands an excellent chance of extending its winning streak against Portland and further solidifying its position in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to secure a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, capitalizing on the absence of Ja Morant due to his hip injury. Without their dynamic point guard, the Grizzlies lose a significant portion of their offensive firepower and playmaking ability. The Blazers, led by the emerging star Anfernee Simons and the veteran presence of Jerami Grant, have an opportunity to exploit Memphis' weakened backcourt. Portland's balanced scoring attack, which has shown flashes of brilliance this season, could prove too much for a Grizzlies team struggling to find its identity without Morant.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers can focus their efforts on containing Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies' primary scoring threats in Morant's absence. Portland's improved team defense, anchored by Deandre Ayton's presence in the paint, should be able to disrupt Memphis' offensive flow and force them into difficult shots. Additionally, the Blazers' home-court advantage at the Moda Center could play a crucial role in energizing the team and creating a challenging environment for the visiting Grizzlies. If Portland can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on the defensive end, they stand an excellent chance of securing a victory against a Morant-less Memphis squad, potentially kickstarting a much-needed winning streak for the Blazers.

Final Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Based on recent performances and team dynamics, the Grizzlies appear to have a slight edge over the Trail Blazers in this matchup. Despite missing Ja Morant, Memphis has shown resilience and depth, winning four of their last five games with an average margin of victory of 20.3 points. Their balanced scoring attack, with eight players averaging double figures, should pose challenges for Portland's inconsistent defense. The Blazers, struggling with a 3-7 record and only one home win, face an uphill battle. However, the narrow spread suggests a potentially close game. Given Memphis' recent form and Portland's struggles,the Grizzlies will cover the -2 spread in a competitive but ultimately decisive victory.

Final Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -2 (-110), Over 224.5 (-110)