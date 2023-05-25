Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Cleveland Guardians are an organization that is no stranger to trading away Cy Young and All-Star caliber pitchers. Even when the team performs well and reaches the playoffs, Cleveland still isn’t shy about dealing away their top arms for young talent. So with Cleveland struggling in 2023, there is an even greater chance of ace Shane Bieber being made available ahead of the trade deadline.

Bieber has already dealt with trade rumors. He was a subject of discussion during the offseason, and will probably be traded at some point barring a contract extension. The Guardians desperately need offensive help, ranking at or near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories. If they trade Shane Bieber, acquiring young position players will be of the utmost importance.

Without further ado, here are the three best destinations for Shane Bieber.

The Baltimore Orioles are a contender in 2023. The O’s currently sit in second place in the loaded AL East and feature a young and dynamic lineup. Their pitching, though, needs a true ace.

Baltimore’s pitching has shown some promise this season. This isn’t a rotation that can make a deep playoff run though. Kyle Gibson is a solid veteran, while pitchers such as Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells have enjoyed their moments.

The Orioles feature one of the best farm systems in baseball, something that would attract the Guardians’ interest. Acquiring a star like Shane Bieber and placing him atop the rotation would prove to be a game-changing move for the Orioles.

The Cardinals are another team with some young and interesting prospects. St. Louis is also rumored to be interested in trading one or two of their outfielders, with Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson expected to possibly be made available.

The Cards need starting pitching help and the Guardians need offense. On paper, this is a match made in Heaven. Adam Wainwright is going to retire following the season, and the rest of the rotation has endured plenty of ups and downs. Jack Flaherty isn’t the pitcher he once was and Miles Mikolas is still looking to find his form in 2023.

If the Cardinals can put together a strong trade package between their MLB outfielders and prospects, this is a very realistic potential trade.

Honorable mentions are the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees. It is the Dodgers, though, who check in as the best landing spot for Shane Bieber.

Bieber is from Southern California and pitched for UC Santa Barbara in college. He would likely welcome the opportunity to return to his home state and pitch for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles’ pitching depth has been tested in 2023. Julio Urias and Dustin May are both currently on the injured list. The Dodgers could use another pitcher or two ahead of the trade deadline. They are going to reach the playoffs, but adding a star pitcher like Shane Bieber would help them make a deep postseason run.

Additionally, Urias is going to hit free agency and Clayton Kershaw’s-post 2023 future is uncertain. If the Dodgers traded for Bieber and later signed him to an extension, it would provide stability for years to come.

Los Angeles has a top-tier farm system with many players almost MLB-ready in the minor leagues. They could use those players to acquire the Guardians’ ace in a deal.